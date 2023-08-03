Chandigarh: 30-year-old man arrested for murder bid on sub-inspector

Sector 3 police have arrested a 30-year-old Haryana resident for allegedly making a bid to kill a sub inspector (SI) of Punjab Police. The accused identified as Sunil also got injured as he entered the bolted room of the victim after breaking the glass of a window. (iStock)

The accused assaulted him with a spade inside a room in an old age home located inside Gurdwara Gursagar Sahib in Sector 6 on Monday midnight.

The accused identified as Sunil also got injured as he entered the bolted room of the victim after breaking the glass of a window.

Victim Krishan Kumar, 46, who is deployed as a PA to Punjab Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Arun Pal Singh for the past 11 years is a resident of Preet Enclave, Jalandhar.

Kumar in his complaint stated that he stayed in room number 205. After keeping his luggage in the room, he went to Sukhna Lake. “When I returned to the room, I had milk and slept. Around 11.55 pm, I woke up to a loud voice of a mirror being crashed. When I checked, the accused was entering my room after breaking the mirror of a backside window. He started abusing me and while threatening to kill me, he hit a spade on my head”, the victim said.

Hearing the victim’s screams, a woman sleeping in the neighbouring room entered his room from the same window and asked Sunil to stop. “The lady addressed the accused as Sunil and confronted him. I ran outside the room and screamed for help. The accused fled the spot. The lady also suffered minor injuries,” the complainant added.

The victim was rushed to GMSH-16, where he is undergoing treatment.

After being informed by the hospital staff, Sector 3 police reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the victim.

“The accused also suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment in PGI. We are yet to know why he attacked the SI as they never before. We are yet to record the statement of the accused,” a cop investigating the case said.

The accused has been booked under Sections 453 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 3 police station.