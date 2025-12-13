Haryana rights panel orders joint raids on mining, pollution in Bhiwani

Following a complaint received regarding mining activities in Bhiwani, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC), Chandigarh, on Friday directed the pollution and mining departments to conduct regular random inspections to check possible irregularities. The Commission has ordered that the sarpanch of Khanak village and local villagers must also be included in these inspections. (HT Photo for representation)

The complainant had earlier alleged increasing air pollution and continued operation of units ordered to be closed in Khanak village of Bhiwani district. The Commission expressed concern on the decline in air quality in Khanak and its adjoining areas, requiring strict monitoring by all departments and immediate action.

According to reports dated November 17 placed before HHRC panel, it was stated that based on joint inspections, legal approvals and continuous monitoring, mining operations in Khanak are being carried out within legal provisions and prescribed environmental safety measures, and no illegal mining has been found.

“Air quality data from November 5 to 12 shows that while dust pollution remains in the Khanak area, Bhiwani city recorded a higher AQI on most days, even entering the ‘very poor’ category. This demonstrates that pollution is widespread at the district level and not limited only to the mining zone,” the HHRC order stated.

The reports before HHRC also mentioned that two major environmental improvements projects—plantation of 2,080 saplings along the Tosham–Hisar Road and deployment of three truck-mounted anti-smog guns—have been approved by the District Level Administrative Committee and forwarded to higher authorities for sanction.

Most stone crushers and all tyre pyrolysis units are either closed or complying with regulations, and continuous control measures are being implemented, the reports stated. Taking into consideration the facts mentioned in the reports, the HHRC panel comprising chairperson justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia directed the regional officer, HSPCB Bhiwani and the mining officer, Bhiwani to conduct regular random inspections and surprise checks.

The commission said that these inspections will cover mining units, stone crushers, hot mix plants and tyre pyrolysis units in Khanak village, as well as the surrounding villages and mining-affected areas. “Tyre pyrolysis units involve heating waste or old tyres at temperatures of 350–600°C in the absence of oxygen, causing rubber and other materials to break down into various useful products,” it said.

The Commission has also ordered that the sarpanch of Khanak village and local villagers must also be included in these inspections. The panel also said that despite closure orders, complaints have been received that tyre pyrolysis plants, stone crushers and hot mix plants continue to operate.

HHRC directed deputy commissioner Bhiwani, superintendent of police Bhiwani, regional officer HSPCB Bhiwani, sub-divisional officer (Civil) Tosham, and DSP Tosham to ensure strict enforcement of closure orders, asking them to submit a detailed compliance report before the next date of hearing on February 17, 2026.