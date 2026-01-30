Haryana rights panel orders probe after Karnal teacher slaps Class 7 student

Taking suo motu cognisance of reports that a Class 7 student at a private school in Karnal was repeatedly slapped by a teacher, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has ordered a time-bound inquiry into the incident. Taking cognisance of reports that a Class 7 student at a private school in Karnal was repeatedly slapped by a teacher, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has ordered a time-bound inquiry into the incident. (Representational photo)

Terming the act a “serious violation” of a child’s fundamental rights, the commission directed the Karnal district education officer (DEO) to probe the school’s functioning and ensure compliance with anti-corporal punishment laws.

Panel chairperson Justice Lalit Batra (retd) observed that the alleged assault, which reportedly took place in front of other students over a minor mistake, caused the victim mental trauma and a sense of insecurity. Justice Batra emphasised that schools are legally and morally bound to provide a child-friendly environment, noting that discipline can never be enforced through fear, violence, or humiliation. He warned that any deviation from these principles would invite strict legal action.

According to the commission, the teacher’s conduct prima facie amounts to a gross violation of Sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and Section 17 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. These statutes strictly prohibit corporal punishment and mental harassment. The commission said that the incident reflects a failure in adopting child-centred disciplinary practices, which are essential for a supportive learning environment.

The principal has been directed to submit a detailed report explaining the sequence of events and the specific actions taken or proposed against the teacher. Furthermore, the commission has sought reports from the Karnal deputy commissioner, the superintendent of police, and education officials. All concerned authorities must submit their findings at least a week before the next hearing on March 18.