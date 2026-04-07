Haryana secretariat, Ferozepur court, Amritsar schools get bomb threat on email

Panic swept through Chandigarh and parts of Punjab on Monday morning after the Punjab and Haryana secretariat, Ferozepur district court and multiple private and government schools in Amritsar received bomb threats via email. The threats, purportedly sent by an outfit called Khalistan National Army, triggered evacuations and search operations by bomb disposal and dog squads. A search team along with a dog squad conducting a search operation in the Bathinda court complex on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The Punjab and Haryana secretariat, which houses the offices of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his Punjab counterpart, was placed under a security blanket.

While senior officials remained tightlipped about the exact contents of the emails, sources indicated that the messages contained provocative language aimed at the state leadership.

Ferozepur court evacuated

In Punjab’s border town of Ferozepur, the district and sessions court was evacuated around 9:15 am after the threat was received. Advocates and litigants were asked to vacate the premises as police teams combed the chambers, canteens, and parking lots. This is the second such threat the Ferozepur court complex has received in the last two months.

Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, SSP, Ferozepur, stated that police teams, including bomb disposal and dog squads, rushed to the spot immediately. The entire premises was secured, and lawyers were advised to stay out of the building.

Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police have launched a joint investigation into the origin of the emails.

“We have deployed our technical teams and cybercrime cells to trace the IP addresses. While we suspect this to be a hoax intended to create disharmony, we are not taking any chances. No suspicious objects have been recovered from any of the locations so far,” a senior Chandigarh Police official said.

Security has been intensified at railway stations, bus stands, and other public places across the region.

The authorities have urged the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading rumours and unverified information.

Multiple schools get threat mails in Amritsar

Multiple private and government schools in Amritsar received threatening emails on Monday morning. The messages reportedly contained references to “Khalistan” and were sent to three private schools, one government school, and a few government offices. Following the alerts, Commissionerate Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads, rushed to the locations and conducted thorough checks. However, no suspicious objects were found during the inspections.

Meanwhile, DCP (Law and Order) Amritsar, Alam Vijay Singh, stated that the situation was under control and under close surveillance. “We are probing the case and have identified a suspect who is currently being questioned,” he said.

Sangrur, Barnala courts cordoned off

Police authorities in Sangrur and Barnala cordoned off their respective district court complexes on Monday following a bomb threat sent via email to the Mohali district courts.

The high-security checking was conducted on a precautionary basis after the email claimed that explosives had been planted at three undisclosed locations across Punjab.

Barnala deputy superintendent of police, Satvir Singh, confirmed that the email received by the Mohali district court did not specify exact targets, prompting a general alert across the state.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police, Sartaj Singh Chahal stated that although the threat did not explicitly mention Sangrur or Barnala, a thorough check was conducted. Chahal confirmed that the court complexes have since resumed normal operations and the situation remains under control.