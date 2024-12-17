Haryana: Shifting of Karnal jaggery mandi to new grain market okayed

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved shifting of gur (jaggery) mandi from the old grain market to the new one in Karnal, officials said on Monday. Apart from gur mandi, permission has also been given to shift the fodder, pulses and spices’ market to the new grain market on the National Highway-44, on the outskirts of Karnal. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (PTI file)

An official spokesperson said the decision would provide relief to the traders and city residents from traffic jams near the old grain market.

“The main agricultural products, like wheat, maize and jaggery, were bought and sold at the old grain market of Karnal. In 1999, a new market was developed in Karnal where the grain-related work was shifted. In 2014, the fruit and vegetable market was also shifted to this new grain market,” he said.

The spokesperson further informed that in the layout plan of the new grain market, a provision was there for fodder, jaggery, spice and pulse markets, but notification in this regard could not be issued due to which the market of the aforementioned things could not be shifted.

“The CM has now given approval. While this will provide a lot of convenience to the traders of Karnal, the market committee will also get more revenue,” the statement mentioned.