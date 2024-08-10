 Haryana: Six held with ₹13.66 lakh in fake currency notes - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana: Six held with 13.66 lakh in fake currency notes

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 11, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The accused, identified as Arun, alias Lusi, and Shahrukh, both residents of Yamunanagar, Prabhjot of Ambala, Ashok of Panchkula, Om Singh of Chandigarh and Rahul of Patiala, were involved in producing fake notes with face values of ₹200 and ₹500

Six members of a gang involved in printing and circulating fake currency notes were arrested after raids at Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts, said CIA-1 unit of the Yamunanagar police on Saturday. The police seized fake currency notes worth 13.66 lakh, a printer, a laptop and plain papers during the raids.

The accused in custody of Yamunanagar police in Haryana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Arun, alias Lusi, and Shahrukh, both residents of Yamunanagar, Prabhjot of Ambala, Ashok of Panchkula, Om Singh of Chandigarh and Rahul of Patiala, were involved in producing fake notes with face values of 200 and 500.

CIA-1 in-charge Yadvender Singh said that based on inputs, his team arrested Arun, who was earlier booked in a similar case and was out on bail, along with Shahrukh, who was also out on bail in a drugs case.

An amount of 91,200 in fake currency notes was recovered from them, based on which further raids were conducted in Panchkula where the notes were printed, he added. Singh said the rest of the four accused were arrested from Panchkula and fake currency worth 12,75,200 was seized from their possession.

“It has come to the fore that they rented/purchased the place just a week ago. During the remand, it will be verified how long they were involved in these activities,” he added.

The CIA-1 in-charge said Ashok, Prabhjot and Om Singh were presented before a court on Saturday and sent to a three-day police remand.

Haryana: Six held with 13.66 lakh in fake currency notes
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
