Haryana: Six members of family killed in LPG cylinder blast in Panipat

Six members of a family were killed in an LPG cylinder blast in the Tehsil Camp area of Panipat, police said on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Abdul Karim, 48, his wife Afroj, 45, their daughters Ishrat, 18, Reshma, 16, and Afsana, 8, and son Abdush Shakur, 12.

Karim was a migrant labourer from West Bengal and was living with his family in a one-room rented accommodation.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the incident took place at 6.30am when food was being cooked.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot, while the room was reduced to ashes within minutes.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and Karim’s extended family in West Bengal was informed.

