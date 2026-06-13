Haryana STF brings back gangster from Cyprus

The Haryana special task force (STF) on Friday said that it has secured the deportation of Dinesh, alias Mittu, an alleged associate of the Kala Khairampur and Himanshu Bhau gangs, from Cyprus. Gangster Dinesh in Haryana STF custody following his deportation from Cyprus on Friday. (HT Photo)

The 29-year-old Mittu, who was deported to India on June 12, is a resident of Khairampur village that falls under Adampur police station in Hisar district. “His deportation marks the 11th extradition secured by Haryana STF in 2026,” an official spokesperson of the police said.

According to the STF, Mittu is associated with the Kala Khairampur gang having 38 members and which is allegedly involved in murder, attempted murder, extortion, organised crime and illegal use of firearms across Hisar, Sonepat, Bhiwani, Panipat, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Gurugram and Rajasthan.

The gang leader Kala Khairampur has 26 heinous crime cases registered against him.

Initial investigation has revealed that while residing in Cyprus, Mittu allegedly facilitated and used illegal “dabba calling” networks to make extortion calls and conceal the identities and locations of gang leaders and members operating from abroad.

The STF said that the deported members of the gang also played a role in recruiting new members for criminal gangs and acted as a link between gang leaders and operatives on the ground.

The STF said Mittu was one of the key conspirators in the 2024 firing incident at a Mahindra showroom in Hisar, an incident that was linked to an extortion bid. An open-dated arrest warrant had been issued against him in connection with FIR No. 299 lodged on June 24, 2024, at Hisar city police station under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

The STF said that Mittu had fled India in 2020 and was residing in Cyprus. To secure his return, the STF started multiple legal and international measures, including issuance of look out circulars and a request for an interpol red corner notice through Bharatpol.

“Subsequently, information about his presence in Cyprus was received through international law enforcement channels, following which deportation proceedings were initiated,” the STF said.

Police said Mittu will be questioned during police remand to ascertain the extent of his criminal network, identify gang members and leaders operating abroad who were in contact with him, and probe his alleged involvement in extortion and other organised criminal activities.

The STF said it has deported or extradited 11 gangsters and gang members this year as part of its ongoing crackdown on organised crime and fugitive offenders. Among those criminals brought back are four members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Randeep Malik Gang (Sombir Motta, Abhay Rana, Prashant Deswal, Ashish Dahiya), one member of Rohit Godara Gang (Aman Bhainswal), one member of Himanshu Bhau Gang (Dinesh Mittu), Vainket Garg (gang leader of Vainket Garg Gang), one member of Bhuppi Rana Gang (Sahil Chauhan), one member of Kaushal Gang (Ankit Shokeen), and two others.