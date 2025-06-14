Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
Haryana: STF nabs 2 with hand grenade in Karnal, explosive defused

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 14, 2025 08:48 AM IST

The arrested duo are residents of Sector 13 in Karnal and are believed to be members of a criminal gang

A Special Task Force (STF) team on Friday arrested two youths allegedly found in possession of a hand grenade near Baldi bypass on NH-44 in Karnal.

Police said the grenade was defused in a controlled environment in nearby village fields by a bomb disposal team, following all safety protocols. (HT)
Police said the grenade was defused in a controlled environment in nearby village fields by a bomb disposal team, following all safety protocols. (HT)

Acting on a tip-off, the STF apprehended the suspects and cordoned off the area before taking them into custody.

Police said the grenade was defused in a controlled environment in nearby village fields by a bomb disposal team, following all safety protocols.

While the identities of the accused have not been officially disclosed, sources said the duo are residents of Sector 13 in Karnal and are believed to be members of a criminal gang.

Aman Kumar, DSP, STF Haryana, confirmed the arrests and said that both suspects are currently under interrogation. He added that the motive behind possessing the explosive is still unclear and that a thorough investigation has been launched to explore all possible angles.

Saturday, June 14, 2025
