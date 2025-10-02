Haryana: Students submit memorandum to CM against MDU VC

A delegation of students on Wednesday met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and submitted a memorandum of demands to him. INSO national president Pradeep Deswal submitting a memorandum to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini demanding probe against MDU VC in corruption case. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

Indian National Student Organisation (INSO) national president Pradeep Deswal alleged that Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh was misusing his official position for his personal works.

He alleged that thousands of eucalyptus trees on campus were axed during the V-C’s tenure in 2020, an “illegal flowerpot factory” was running from his residence and two students were arrested when they trespassed the house, promotion of eligible teachers was stopped and his wife is attending several programmes as chief guest and huge money was spent on it.

“In February 2020, I informed the then registrar Gulshan Taneja that trees were being cut and carted off the campus but no action was initiated,” Deswal said. He has alleged that members of the V-C’s family and his friends are running the varsity vicariously. He has further alleged that close aides of the V-C had already taken money from teaching aspirants and now is trying to revoke the ban on recruitment process, claims which the varsity have already termed misleading and false. Deswal has further alleged that the VC’s daughter has registered a firm which is running a “bus café” on the varsity campus and the authorities are telling lies by claiming that the café is run by varsity.

He further said that he had filed a complaint with Haryana director general of police (DGP) pertaining to corruption during Rajbir Singh’s tenure and his ineligible academic qualification and the office of DGP marked the complaint to Rohtak police but no action was taken.

“I appraised the chief minister about the police inaction and urged him to remove the vice-chancellor from his position to save the university,” he added.

He further said that he had submitted a complaint against MDU VC’s wife Sharanjeet Kaur, chairperson of Rehabilitation Council of India, pertaining to discrepancies in her academic qualification and tenure.

The chief minister Nayab Singh Saini assured the protesters of impartial inquiry into this matter.

Two days earlier, an official spokesperson of the university said that allegations levelled against the V-C and other authorities are false and misleading, adding the allegations are made with malafide intention.