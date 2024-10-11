Menu Explore
Haryana: Swearing-in ceremony of new BJP govt in Panchkula on October 15

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 11, 2024 03:23 PM IST

Event is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, including chief ministers of the party-ruled states. 

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana is likely to be held in Panchkula on October 15.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Union education minister and BJP state assembly election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan (centre) and co-incharge Surendra Singh Nagar in New Delhi on Thursday after the party’s victory for the third consecutive term. (PTI Photo)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Union education minister and BJP state assembly election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan (centre) and co-incharge Surendra Singh Nagar in New Delhi on Thursday after the party’s victory for the third consecutive term. (PTI Photo)

Preparations are underway for the event in Panchkula, a senior official said on Friday.

The official said the tentative date for the oath taking is October 15.

“We are preparing the venue for the event,” Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Dr Yash Garg told PTI over phone.

A district-level committee, chaired by the DC, has been formed for making arrangements for the ceremony.

The BJP had indicated during the elections that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March and hails from the other backward classes, will be its choice for the top post if it wins.

Sources said the event is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, including chief ministers of the party-ruled states.

The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats in the October 5 elections.

