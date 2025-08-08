Haryana targets 2.2 lakh rooftop solar installations

In a major push towards clean and sustainable energy, Haryana has set a target of installing 2.2 lakh rooftop solar (RTS) systems under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) by 2026–27 fiscal. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi chairing a meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Sourced)

The roadmap was unveiled during the state-level coordination committee (SLCC) meeting that chief secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired while senior officers presented the scheme’s progress and outlined strategies for faster rollout.

The state also aims to solarise all government buildings by 31 December 2025, without availing any central financial assistance (CFA). Surveys have already been conducted on 4,523 government buildings, identifying a cumulative solar potential of 122 MW.

“Haryana is not just promoting solar energy, we are ensuring it reaches the doorstep of every household, especially in rural areas,” said chief secretary Rastogi.

Additional chief secretary (ACS-energy) AK Singh said so far 30,631 rooftop solar (RTS) installations have been done in the state and the state DISCOMs are working on bringing special booster schemes for accelerating the RTS installations.

Haryana has also launched the model solar village (MSV) initiative, under which one village in each district will be developed as a self-sufficient solar-powered hub.

Villages with a population of over 5,000 are eligible for a CFA up to ₹1 crore. Balu village in Kaithal has already earned the distinction of becoming the state’s first MSV, with selections underway in Karnal and Kurukshetra. These villages are being equipped with solar-powered streetlights, home lighting systems, water supply systems, and pumps, creating a 24x7 green energy ecosystem.