Haryana: Taxi driver’s abduction and murder case: Five cops suspended, 2 sent to police lines for dereliction of duty

Five policemen were suspended and two transferred in Sonepat on Thursday for dereliction of duty in connection with the abduction and murder of a taxi driver which took place on Wednesday. Five policemen were suspended and two transferred in Sonepat on Thursday for dereliction of duty in connection with the abduction and murder of a taxi driver which took place on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The suspended officers include Bahalgarh Police Station SHO Jagdish Prasad, ASI Surender, and Munshi Mehtab, along with Dial 112 personnel Sombir and Rupesh. Additionally, two special police officers (SPOs) were transferred to police lines.

On Wednesday Naveen Kumar, who runs a tour and travel company, reported the crime after his driver, Pramod, went missing. He said two passengers had booked his Ertiga car via Ola from Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar to Noida but later changed their destination to Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. When Pramod stopped responding to calls, Naveen tracked the car to Bahalgarh, Sonepat, and found it abandoned with bloodstains. Despite alerting Dial 112, he alleged police inaction in locating the driver.

Sonepat East DCP Prabina P told the media that Rajan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and his associate Prashant had hired the taxi, consumed alcohol en route, and later shot Pramod dead over a fare dispute. The duo dumped the body near Baghpat, hired another driver to reach a Sonepat hotel, and left the taxi at Bahalgarh.

The suspects were arrested based on GPS tracking and phone call records. A local court has sent them to police remand. The DCP, however, declined to share details on the suspended officers.

Police sources said the transferred SPOs had been working long shifts doing 12 hours of extra duty. Investigations into the case are ongoing.