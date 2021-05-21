Haryana to bear Covid treatment cost of BPL patients in private hospitals

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the state government will bear the cost of Covid-19 treatment of BPL patients in state’s private hospitals.

Earlier, the state government had announced financial assistance of up to ₹35,000 to BPL patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals.

“All BPL families not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be eligible to get this benefit and the deputy commissioner will ensure that the financial assistance scheme reaches grassroots levels,” said Khattar, while chairing review meeting of Covid management with the DCs and administrative secretaries held on Friday through video conferencing.

Khattar said the DCs should ensure that every patient who is eligible for this benefit get it on priority basis.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and state health minister Anil Vij joined the meeting from Chandigarh and Ambala, respectively.

Khattar said focus should be shifted on making adequate arrangements to deal with patients suffering from post-Covid complications including keeping a close vigil on black fungus cases while putting up a tough fight against the second wave of Covid.

A plan has been formulated for opening special clinics along with regular OPDs in civil hospitals across state to deal with post-Covid symptoms.

The CM said from declaring black fungus a notified disease, setting up centres for its prevention and further constituting an expert committee to decide on the distribution of Amphotericin-B injection, a drug required to treat the said disease, state government is proactively focusing on ensuring timely treatment to patients affected with the infection along with making hands-on strategies to tackle Covid-19.