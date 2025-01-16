Menu Explore
Haryana to digitise videos of House proceedings

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 16, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan, in a statement, said the digitisation initiative will leverage artificial intelligence (AI), enabling easy retrieval of video clips related to specific subjects or a lawmaker.

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha is exploring the possibility of digitising video records of the state assembly as was being done in Lok Sabha.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha is exploring the possibility of digitising video records of the state assembly as was being done in Lok Sabha. (HT File)
Haryana Vidhan Sabha is exploring the possibility of digitising video records of the state assembly as was being done in Lok Sabha. (HT File)

Kalyan held a meeting with Vidhan Sabha officials and the national e-vidhan application (NeVA) team on Wednesday to discuss the digitisation initiative. Experts from a private AI company were also present, providing a presentation on AI-based video database technology.

Kalyan held a meeting with Vidhan Sabha officials and the national e-vidhan application (NeVA) team on Wednesday to discuss the digitisation initiative. Experts from a private AI company were also present, providing a presentation on AI-based video database technology.

Kalyan said that if the video recordings of the assembly sessions and debates were digitised using AI, it will provide direct benefits to the public. MLAs will be able to access and listen to their own views as well as those of their predecessors on various subjects. This initiative will also cater to the needs of researchers studying legislative work, he said. Kalyan said that the Vidhan Sabha is directly accountable to the public, and therefore, every fact should be made easily accessible to them.

