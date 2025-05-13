Haryana to get 350 new Vita booths: Minister

Haryana’s cooperative minister Arvind Sharma has said that at least 350 new Vita booths will be set up across the state this year and that quality products of HAFED and Vita will now be available to the public under one roof. The minister on Monday inaugurated a Vita booth set up by Shyam Mahila Self Help Group in Sonepat. He said this year the dairy federation will move forward with the target of 15% more milk collection. (HT File)

He said the dairy federation and HAFED will jointly set up model parlours through which a wide range of world-class products will be available to people.

