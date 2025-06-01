Haryana to get Mateshwari Ahilyabai Holkar museum: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday announced that the state government will build a Mateshwari Ahilyabai Holkar museum on two acres of land. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during state-level function organised on the occasion of 300th birth anniversary of Mateshwari Ahilyabai Holkar at Anaj Mandi in Pipli, Kurukshetra on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He said that with the museum, the young generation can get inspired by her life and work.

Saini was addressing a gathering as the chief guest in the state-level function organised on the occasion of 300th birth anniversary of Mateshwari Ahilyabai Holkar at Anaj Mandi in Pipli, Kurukshetra.

During his address, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving towards becoming a developed nation and all must follow the footsteps of Ahilyabai and provide justice, development and preserve culture like her.

He also announced that with the consent of the Pal Gadaria community, an entrance gate will be built in the name of Mateshwari Ahilyabai Holkar in any one village or city.

He also announced to give an amount of ₹31 lakh from his voluntary fund to the Pal Gadaria Samaj Dharamshala Kurukshetra.

Along with this, he has also announced to give ₹11 lakh each on behalf of cabinet minister Krishna Lal Panwar, Mahipal Dhanda, Ranbir Gangawa, Shyam Singh Rana, MP Naveen Jindal and Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra.

Saini said that saints, gurus and great men are not only our invaluable heritage but also our inspiration and it is the responsibility of all of us to preserve and protect their heritage.

“Therefore, the message of saints and great men is being conveyed to the people by the state government under the Sant-Mahapurusha Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana. This function has also been organised under this scheme,” he added.

He said that Mateshwari Ahilyabai ji was born on May 31, 1725 in Maharashtra.

“In an era when women were deprived of governance, education and freedom, Ahilyabai ji broke the chains of society and emerged as a divine example of women power. Ahilyabai has proved that when a woman is steadfast on the path of her duty, she changes the era,” he added.

The chief minister also highlighted how the BJP governments at the centre and in state are working to uplift the downtrodden.

BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, education minister Mahipal Dhanda, panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar, PWD minister Ranbir Gangwa, agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, several MPs and MLAs were present at the occasion.