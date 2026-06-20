Haryana to have 13 new NDPS fast-track courts

With Haryana government paving the way to establish 13 new exclusive fast track NDPS courts, the state police on Friday said that the move will help in expediting case hearings and ensuring that offenders are punished without delay. Haryana director general of police Ajay Singhal said the state government is committed to dismantling the drug network at its very roots. (HT Photo for representation)

Following the notification issued by Haryana’s justice department to establish 13 new NDPS courts, Haryana will now have a total of 21 NDPS fast-track courts.

According to the notification, one special NDPS court, to be headed by additional sessions judge has been set up in Faridabad, Gurugram, Panchkula, Rohtak and Yamunanagar. While Fatehabad will have two new special NDPS courts (one already exists in the district), in Sirsa district six new special NDPS courts have been established, increasing the total number to seven.

“The phased rollout of these new courts is expected to further accelerate the disposal of NDPS cases and help reduce pending litigation,” the state police said in a statement.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said the state government is committed to dismantling the drug network at its very roots. “This will be done by strengthening law enforcement agencies, the prosecution machinery and the judicial system,” DGP said.

“The expansion of special NDPS courts will expedite case hearings, strengthen the prosecution’s hand and ensure that offenders are punished without delay,” he said.