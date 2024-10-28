Menu Explore
Haryana to have grand acharyakulam, says CM

ByANI, Haridwar
Oct 28, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Baba Ramdev says, “A grander version of Acharyakulam, Patanjali-kulam and Patanjali University will be established in Haryana very soon. People from across the world, including research scholars, will come to study there.”

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that an acharyakulam (educational institution), 100 times larger than the one in Haridwar, would be established soon in Haryana. Saini, along with Yog guru Baba Ramdev, participated in the 12th Acharyakulam annual celebrations at the auditorium of Patanjali Yogpeeth University. “A 100-time larger acharyakulam will be established in Haryana. It is a source of pride for me that such a significant institution will open there. Students from all over the world will come to gain knowledge, education and values,” said Saini.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Yog guru Baba Ramdev and others during the annual celebrations of Acharyakulam in Haridwar on Sunday. (PTI)

Baba Ramdev said, “This Acharyakulam was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An even grander version of Acharyakulam, Patanjali-kulam and Patanjali University will be established in Haryana very soon. People from across the world, including research scholars, will come to study there.”

Patanjali University, officially known as Patanjali Yogpeeth University, is located in Haridwar which focuses on integrating traditional Indian knowledge system with modern education. ANI

