Haryana to introduce newfeature for paperless registry

The Haryana government will introduce a new electronic feature aimed at reducing inconvenience to applicants intending to go for paperless registration of property. The paperless registry system represented a major leap in digital governance, transparency, and accountability, financial commissioner, revenue (File)

Financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), Sumita Misra, said that the “Revert with Objection” feature which will be introduced in paperless registry system from November 12 will allow applicants to re-upload corrected documents without incurring additional fees, provided the initial information entered was accurate.

The FCR said that the paperless registry system represented a major leap in digital governance, transparency, and accountability. “We are open to constructive suggestions from citizens and institutions to ensure that the registration process remains efficient, reliable, and citizen-friendly,” Misra said.

The FCR said that all registry offices across the state are functioning smoothly, with no suspension of paperless registry services. She said that several user-friendly enhancements have been implemented in the system like increasing the character limit for partnership or collaboration deeds from 500 to 10,000 characters and enabling complete entry of detailed terms and conditions. Also, the document upload limit on the portal has been enhanced from 10 MB to 40 MB to accommodate larger files and improve user convenience. The FCR on Monday inaugurated a new IT cell at the New Secretariat Building in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Misra said that the facility, equipped to accommodate 35 IT personnel, will serve as the nerve centre for developing in-house software solutions and ensuring seamless operation of critical revenue services. This IT Cell will also serve as backend support to ensure the smooth, paperless operation of registries across the state by addressing last-minute glitches and providing necessary technical assistance, she said.