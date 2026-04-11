Haryana to launch automated revenue system in May

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini will launch an automated revenue administration system next month. Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) Sumita Misra on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners for initiating a comprehensive transformation of the state’s revenue administration. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini

Describing it a significant step toward paperless and citizen-centric governance, the FCR said the automation system is set to mark a new chapter in Haryana’s revenue administration integrating mutation, registration and record management on a single, unified digital platform. Citizens will be able to upload documents online, access records digitally and receive faster approvals, dramatically reducing the need for physical visits and cutting through layers of delay, she said.

Misra said that nearly 1,900 freshly trained, tech-savvy patwaris be deployed across districts at the earliest, making clear that these digitally skilled officers will serve as the backbone of the new revenue ecosystem complementing the state’s technology infrastructure and giving decisive thrust to the automation drive. She issued firm directions to DCs to immediately clear all cases pending beyond prescribed timelines, with zero tolerance for pendency exceeding five days. Districts have been tasked to eliminate backlogs on a priority basis through continuous monitoring and strict accountability at every level.

The 1,900 tech-enabled patwaris will ensure Aadhaar integration of land records, update Lal Dora maps, demarcate land through rovers, verify digital data under AgriStack, and provide speedy resolution of possession-related Khana Kasht cases.

The FCR directed that pending mutation cases must be cleared close to zero within a fixed timeframe in order to launch auto-mutation in its full spirit. Districts have been told to fast-track approvals at both entry and post-sanction stages without compromising accuracy. On demarcation, rover-based technology is being deployed to close all pending online cases within strict timelines.

According to Misra, the paperless registration system has processed over 3.23 lakh applications, with nearly 84% already approved. On land records, around 85% of geo-referenced villages are now on the Bhu-Naksha portal.

A key highlight of the review was the progress under the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme, which is strengthening disaster preparedness at the grassroots level. Over 5,000 youth volunteers are being trained and equipped with emergency responder kits and insurance coverage.