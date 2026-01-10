Haryana to launch drive to clear mutation backlog

In a push to ease public hardship and strengthen citizen-centric governance, the Haryana government has launched a time-bound statewide campaign Jalsa-E-Aam to clear all pending mutation cases. The FCR said that the Jalsa-E-Aam campaign will be conducted on Saturdays — January 10, 17, 24 and 31 — to ensure time-bound disposal of mutation cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This was stated by financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), Sumita Misra, during a meeting with deputy commissioners on Friday. The FCR said that the Jalsa-E-Aam campaign will be conducted on Saturdays — January 10, 17, 24 and 31 — to ensure time-bound disposal of mutation cases. “The state is currently processing 1,89,635 mutation applications across 143 tehsils and 7,104 villages. Deputy commissioners have been instructed to prioritise 50,794 cases pending for more than 10 days, with Faridabad, Palwal and Ambala accounting for the special focus. To further ease public inconvenience, we are moving towards auto-mutation, for which the existing backlog must be cleared on priority,” Misra said.

She also ordered enforcement of the substituted section 111A of the Punjab Land Revenue Act, which provided for quick disposal. Under this each assistant collector (second grade) has been mandated to dispose of a minimum of 12 partition cases per month, while tehsildars with lighter workloads have been assigned a target of 20 cases per month.

The FCR said that a three-tier monitoring mechanism has been put in place with monthly reviews at the district, divisional and state levels. She also directed the introduction of an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism, under which retired Revenue Officers will be engaged on a contractual basis to conduct village-level camps for consensus-based settlements. An honorarium of ₹10,000 per successfully resolved case, to be shared equally by the contesting parties, has been approved to encourage amicable resolutions. DCs were directed to empanel retired revenue offices to conduct ADR camps in villages with a higher number of pending revenue cases.

Reviewing progress in digital revenue administration, Misra said Haryana has digitised over 60 lakh land records. Since the launch of the paperless registration system, 83,379 property deeds have been registered through paperless registration mode. Of 1,17,931 deeds processed, 90,711 have been approved, reflecting an approval rate of 76%.