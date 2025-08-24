Haryana to launch swachta ranking of all cities: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that a “Swachta Ranking” of all the cities of the state will be launched soon on the lines of Centre’s “Swachh Survekshan” with the goal of making the state cleaner, greener, and more beautiful. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Fatehabad on Saturday. (Sourced)

The chief minister said that the cities performing the best in cleanliness will be honoured.

Presiding over a cleanliness review meeting with senior state government officers, including additional deputy commissioners from all districts, municipal corporation commissioners, and chief medical officers (CMOs), Saini urged the officers to work together as “Team Haryana” to build a new and better Haryana.

The deputy commissioners (DC) joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Earlier, Saini inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for fiscal management in Panchkula. Urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel, public works minister Ranbir Gangwa, and health and family welfare minister Arti Singh Rao were also present in the meeting.

“It is the collective responsibility of all of us to keep our surroundings clean and to guide society towards a new direction,” Saini said.

He said that ‘Seva Pakhwada’ will be celebrated across the state from September 17 to October 2, during which many awareness programmes will be organised to ensure public participation. He directed the municipal corporation officials to resolve even the smallest cleanliness complaints to further build public trust in the government.

Regarding the problem of stray cattle in the cities, the chief minister directed that not a single stray cattle should remain on the roads.

The health minister Arti Singh Rao said that renovation and beautification work is underway in civil hospitals to create a more welcoming environment for patients.

800 e-rickshaws to be given to gaushalas in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday handed over fodder grant cheques of over ₹7 crore to managers of 67 gaushalas located in the Fatehabad district, saying that a total ₹89 crore is being released as fodder grant to 605 gaushalas of the state.

Speaking on the occasion of a ceremony held for distribution of fodder grants to gaushalas in Fatehabad district on Saturday, chief minister said that along with financial aid for fodder, gaushalas are also being supported to become self-reliant by providing machinery as per demand.

The chief minister said that 800 e-rickshaws will be given to gaushalas, and the procurement process is underway.

“For panchagavya production, 101 gaushalas have been given a grant of ₹6.50 crore for purchasing machines,” Saini said, adding that in the last over 10 years, fodder grants worth ₹358.50 crore have been given.

He said that solar power plants have been installed in 330 gaushalas, and the remaining gaushalas will soon get them. The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented the Rashtriya Gokul mission for the protection and promotion of indigenous cow breeds.

Saini stated that till 2014, there were only 215 registered gaushalas in the state with 1.75 lakh cattle. In the past 10 years, the government has increased this number, and currently there are 686 registered gaushalas where 4 lakh stray cattle are being taken care of. In 2014-15, the budget for the Gau Seva Aayog was only ₹2 crore, which the present government has increased to ₹595 crore. For the rehabilitation of cattle, 200 gaushalas have been given grants of ₹10 lakh each for building sheds, out of which 51 sheds have already been completed.

On this occasion agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, public works minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa, and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala also announced to give ₹11 lakh each to the Badopal gaushalas.

The agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana said the main purpose of organising such a programme is to create public awareness and sensitivity towards serving cows. He said every household should have a place for the cow, and citizens should contribute to cow protection.