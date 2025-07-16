Search
Haryana to name 3 colleges after freedom fighter, security personnel killed in action

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 09:14 am IST

According to education minister Mahipal Dhanda, Government Women’s College in Bawani Khera will be named after Thakur Shambhu Singh, a freedom fighter from the Azad Hind Fauj.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has cleared the decks for naming three government colleges after two security forces personnel killed in action and a freedom fighter who served in the Azad Hind Fauj.

He said the chief minister has also approved naming the government college, Kharak (Bhiwani), after Gajendra Singh, assistant commandant in the BSF, who made the supreme sacrifice on March 7, 2018, following a gunbattle with the Naxals in Chhattisgarh. In recognition of his bravery, he was awarded the gallantry medal on January 26, 2021.

The Haryana government has given administrative approval to name the government college, Sampla (Rohtak) after Rai Singh, who laid down his life in Rajouri on November 20, 2016 during a skirmish along the border, according to a statement.

