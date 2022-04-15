Haryana to setup training institute for drone pilots
A training institute for drone pilots under the aegis of the Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) will be set up to support capacity development. The institute is expected to cater to training needs of personnel of DRIISHYA and other organisations.
A decision in this regard was taken during the second board of directors meeting of DRIISHYA, chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday.
The chief minister was apprised that Haryana is the first state to create a separate corporation to hasten unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)-driven governance application.
“This is a unique beginning in state as now, with the help of drones, illegal encroachments can also be controlled along with detecting of expansion of areas as earlier manual surveys were conducted at regular intervals which were time-consuming, costly and required more manpower,” Khattar said.
Directing the officers concerned to ensure quick disposal of surveys and imaging work, the CM said besides the revenue department, the use of drones should also be ensured in urban local bodies, power, disaster management, mining, forest, traffic, town and country planning, agriculture, etc, as it would help in mapping, land records, disaster management and emergency services, development planning departments in the urban areas.
The CM was apprised that on account of an embargo on import of drones from abroad, there has been a delay in procurement.
Ludhiana | Fire at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar, no casualty
Fire broke out at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar in the wee hours of Thursday. No casualty was reported as the unit was closed at the time. Some neighbours had spotted smoke billowing out of the unit and sounded the alarm. The unit's employees said that goods and machinery worth lakhs were destroyed in the mishap. Fire officials said the unit did not have fire-safety arrangements.
Karnal boy’s murder: Family protests seeking CBI probe
A high drama was witnessed at Karnal's Sector 12 on Thursday as hundreds of people demanding CBI probe into the murder of a five-year-old boy, threatened to block NH-44. In a statement issued by the office of Karnal SP, police have denied reports of lathi-charge on the protesters. A 10-member delegation of the victim's relatives met SP Ganga Ram Punia and ended the protest following an assurance of fair probe.
Govt should make law to guarantee MSP in interest of farmers: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday paid tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar on Ambedkar's birth anniversary. “I have great pride that my father Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda was also a member of the constituent assembly with Ambedkar,” he added. Hooda reached the Parliament House and paid homage to Ambedkar.
Ex-sarpanch shot dead, son injured by neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar village
A 50-year-old ex-sarpanch was allegedly shot dead and Sadhu's son was brutally injured by their neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar's Sultanpur village. The deceased was Sadhu Ram. In his complaint, Sukhbir said he and his father were in their fields. “Our field neighbour, Manjeet fired shots at my father using his licensed revolver over canal water dispute. He and his aides then thrashed me with sticks and fled the spot,” he added.
Ludhiana | Common man feels the squeeze as lemon prices shoot up
A kilogram of lemon is being sold in wholesale markets of Ludhiana for ₹130 while retail vendors are charging anywhere between ₹170 to ₹190 per kg. Street vendors are charging a whopping ₹200 per kg. The sudden spike in demand has left the arhtiyas worried. With a single lemon being sold for ₹10- ₹15 in the market, wholesale traders are growing increasingly worried about the security of these prized commodities.
