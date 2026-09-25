Haryana to showcase MSMEs, artisans at India int’l trade fair

Haryana will showcase its micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), artisans and state-manufactured products at the India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2026 in Delhi, offering stalls at subsidised rates to smaller enterprises and craftspeople as part of a push to widen their market access. Haryana State Day will be celebrated on November 22 at the Amphitheatre at Bharat Mandapam during the IITF. (HT File)

The IITF will be held at Bharat Mandapam from November 14 to 27 under the theme “Development and Heritage”, with Haryana participating through the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana (TFAH).

Officials said MSMEs and artisans from Haryana would be provided subsidised stalls at the fair to display and sell products manufactured in the state, giving smaller producers access to one of the country’s major trade exhibition platforms.

Haryana State Day will be celebrated on November 22 at the Amphitheatre at Bharat Mandapam during the IITF.

Haryana has lined up participation in a series of other national trade events after the IITF. The state is scheduled to participate in Annapoorna Inter Food 2026 in Mumbai from December 9 to 11, organised by FICCI and the ministry of food processing industries.

It also plans to participate in the East Himalayan Expo in Guwahati in January 2027, a multi-product exhibition organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), followed by the AAHAR International Fair-2027 at Bharat Mandapam in March 2027.

TFAH may also take part in other domestic and overseas exhibitions, with the events and dates to be finalised subsequently, officials said.