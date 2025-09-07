Haryana transfers: ACS Sudhir Rajpal gets additional charge of environment, forests

The Haryana government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 19 IAS officers. ACS, fisheries, Raja Sekhar Vundru was given the additional charge of transport.

As per the orders, Additional chief secretary (ACS), health and family welfare, Sudhir Rajpal was given the additional charge of environment, forests and wildlife. ACS, fisheries, Raja Sekhar Vundru was given the additional charge of transport.

Deputy commissioner, Fatehabad, Mandeep Kaur was posted as director, human resources. Vivek Bharti would be the new deputy commissioner of Fatehabad.

Deputy commissioner, Charkhi Dadri, Munish Sharma. was posted as secretary, Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani. Munish Nagpal would be the new deputy commissioner of Charkhi Dadri.

Managing director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Yash Garg was given the additional charge of director general, Industries and Commerce and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

ACS, social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes and Antyodaya, G Anupama was given the additional charge of citizen resources information department. Director, social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes, Prashant Panwar was given the additional charge of chief executive officer, Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority.

Commissioner and secretary, mines and geology and transport, TL Satyaprakash was posted as commissioner and secretary of mines and geology and women and child development.

Divisional commissioner, Rohtak, Phool Chand Meena was posted as commissioner and secretary, Human Resources. divisional commissioner, Karnal, Rajiv Rattan was given the additional charge of divisional commissioner, Rohtak.

Mahabir Parsad, additional deputy commissioner Kurukshetra was posted as commissioner, municipal corporation, Yamunanagar and district municipal commissioner.