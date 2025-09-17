Haryana: Two charred alive as chemical-laden truck overturns, catches fire in Rewari

Two persons were burnt alive and two others sustained burn injuries after a chemical-laden canter moving ahead of their car rammed into a divider and overturned in Rewari’s Bawal on Monday night, police said. Charred remains of a car that collided with a burning chemical tanker in Rewari on Monday night. (PTI)

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Agarwal, 41 and Anshu Mittal, 40, both residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The injured persons- Sumit Goel and Rishi Arora were rushed to a private hospital in Gurugram from where they were referred to AIIMS, Delhi. The victims who ran clothing shops in Ghaziabad were going to Khatu Shayam to pay obeisance.

Kasola police station house officer (SHO) Shiv Darshan said that the incident occurred on Monday night around 12.15 am when a chemical laden canter was going to Ajmer from Delhi and suddenly the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“The canter rammed into a divider and caught fire. Four persons travelling in a Creta car, which was behind the tanker sustained burn injuries. Two persons travelling in the car died on the spot and others were sent to a hospital in Gurugram from where they were referred to AIIMS, Delhi,” he added. “There was a conductor along with the driver in the truck who fled from the spot when the police reached,” he added.

The SHO said that they had stopped the vehicular movement for two hours to bring the situation under control.