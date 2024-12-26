Haryana: Two found dead in guest house in Dharuhera

The bodies of two people were found in a room of a guest house in Dharuhera here, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Kadaru Kishan and Chenni Simha, natives of Beechupalli in Telangana. Both were working in a company based in Hyderabad, police here said. (Getty image)

After getting information about the incident, a police team reached the guest house on Tuesday and entered the room by breaking the window and recovered both the bodies.

In the initial investigation, police said there is a possibility that the duo consumed some poisonous substances, they added.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Kadaru Kishan and Chenni Simha, natives of Beechupalli in Telangana. Both were working in a company based in Hyderabad, police here said.

Police said they had come from Hyderabad on December 22 to visit a company, located in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and were staying in the guest house in Dharuhera here, they added.

A senior police officer said that the exact reason behind their deaths was under investigation.