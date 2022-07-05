Haryana: Two interstate suppliers nabbed with arms
Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district.
A police spokesperson said accused Gurvinder and Manjeet of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur were arrested following a tip-off that they would come to Firozpur Jhirka to supply illegal weapons to an unknown person.
The accused were nabbed at a naka. A case has been registered and police are investigating to find out the source from where the accused had procured the weapons and the destination they were heading to supply the same, the police said.
-
Haryana: ACs for prosecution officers following HC intervention
Following the intervention of Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has decided to provide air conditioners (ACs) in the offices of district attorneys, deputy and assistant district attorneys in view of the tough circumstances under which they have to function. The decision comes in the wake of petition by Haryana Attorney's Welfare Association and June 2 orders of the high court.
-
Dubai passenger caught smuggling in gold worth ₹39 lakh at Chandigarh airport
Customs officers on Sunday caught a female passenger with 770 gm gold worth ₹39.90 lakh that was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport in the form of bangles. The woman had arrived at the airport in an Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the woman was wearing the gold bangles on her upper arms and had hidden them under her shirt sleeves.
-
Expect sultry weather in Chandigarh until showers on Thursday
After trace rain in the city on Monday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted hot and humid weather for the next two days. Even on Monday, the maximum temperature rose to 36.5C from 34.6C on Sunday. While the day temperature was only 0.8 degree above normal, the humidity stayed between 61% and 85%, making residents feel uncomfortable. The minimum temperature also went up from 25.2C on Sunday to 28.5C on Monday, 3.9 degrees above normal.
-
Kurali murder was love triangle gone wrong: Mohali police
The 25-year-old man, who was found hanging from a tree in Kurali's Barodi village on Sunday, was the one who murdered the 40-year-old woman found dead in the village a day before, police probe has established. The woman, Harjinder Kaur, lived with her two minor children, a boy and a girl, at the village after the death of her husband seven years ago.
-
10% hike in PU examination fee, related charges on the cards
After proposing a hike in the tuition fee, Panjab University is also considering a 10% increase in the examination fee and other related charges for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional examination courses for the 2022-23 session. The proposal, recommended by a panel constituted by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, will be tabled in the senate meeting on Tuesday for approval. The university had last enhanced the fee in the 2019-2020 session.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics