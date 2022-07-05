Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Two interstate suppliers nabbed with arms
Haryana: Two interstate suppliers nabbed with arms

A police spokesperson said accused Gurvinder and Manjeet of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur were arrested following a tip-off that they would come to Firozpur Jhirka to supply illegal weapons to an unknown person
Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district.
Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 04:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district.

A police spokesperson said accused Gurvinder and Manjeet of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur were arrested following a tip-off that they would come to Firozpur Jhirka to supply illegal weapons to an unknown person.

The accused were nabbed at a naka. A case has been registered and police are investigating to find out the source from where the accused had procured the weapons and the destination they were heading to supply the same, the police said.

