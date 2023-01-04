Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Vigilance Bureau arrests HCS officer in cheating, bribery case

Haryana Vigilance Bureau arrests HCS officer in cheating, bribery case

Published on Jan 04, 2023 01:13 AM IST

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a 2016 Haryana Administrative Service (HAS)-batch officer, Wakeel Ahmed, who allegedly received ₹9.60 lakh bribe from a woman candidate on the pretext of ensuring her victory in the recently held Zila Parishad election in Nuh.

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has registered a first information report (FIR) against the HCS officer, who was holding the charge of member secretary (Vimukt Ghumantu Jati Vikas Board), and three other members of the family of the officer (uncle and two brothers). The accused have been booked for extortion, cheating and bribery, the VB spokesperson said.
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The VB has registered a first information report (FIR) against the HCS officer, who was holding the charge of member secretary (Vimukt Ghumantu Jati Vikas Board), and three other members of the family of the officer (uncle and two brothers). The accused have been booked for extortion, cheating and bribery, the VB spokesperson said.

“The officer and one of his brothers have been arrested following evidence coming on record to prove the allegations of demand and acceptance of 9. 60 lakh from a woman candidate on the pretext of ensuring her victory in the recently held Nuh Zila Parishad election,” the VB said in a statement.

The complainant, a resident of Tauru, alleged that the accused HCS officer and his family members were demanding 10 lakh bribe in lieu of helping his daughter-in-law in Nuh Zila Parishad election (Ward No. 3) by manipulating the election process and using the influence of the HCS officer.

“After verification of the facts, the bureau found that the allegations of bribery and corruption were proved against the HCS officer and his family members,” the VB said.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code in the bureau’s police station, Gurugram, and further probe is underway.

DEO held for graft

The Haryana State VB caught district education officer (DEO) Nuh red-handed while accepting bribe in lieu of facilitating the purchase order for supply of school desks in favour of complainant.

The accused officer identified as Ramphal Dhankar was demanding a bribe 10 lakh in lieu of ensuring the purchase order for the supply of school desks in favour of complainant. These desks were to be supplied in various schools of Nuh. The accused officer had already taken 2 lakh bribe.

The complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau. Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was caught red-handed accepting the bribe, the VB spokesperson said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused in Gurugram.

Story Saved
