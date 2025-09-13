Haryana: Vij throws fresh salvo: Parallel BJP being run in Ambala Cantt

Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij has once again targeted his own party and accused some people of running a parallel BJP in Ambala Cantonment, a constituency he represents in Haryana Vidhan Sabha. For a change, the BJP leader this time sought suggestions from his followers and supporters in the comment section.

In a post on his X account, the BJP leader wrote, “In Ambala Cantonment, some people are running a parallel BJP with the blessings of those above. What we should do. The party is suffering a lot of damage”.

Replying to the post, his aide and district social media coordinator of the party, Ashish Aggarwal said, “These are the same people who, in alliance with the opposition during the assembly elections, made an unsuccessful attempt to defeat Anil Vij, the candidate from Ambala Cantt. Today, the same people claim to be well-wishers of the BJP.”

Several users highlighted how he was being “ignored by the party” despite being the senior-most leader and some also suggested him to quit the party.

Vij, the seventh-time MLA from the seat, has been constantly venting his ire on social media platforms and even during his public speeches.

For a comment on the whole development, BJP district president Mandeep Rana did not respond to calls, while Vij’s number remained unavailable.