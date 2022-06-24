Haryana wants farmers to grow pulses, oilseeds in place of bajra
Haryana government has decided to promote cultivation of pulses and oilseeds in place of bajra in seven bajra-growing districts -- Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Hisar and Nuh -- in the southern part of state under the crop diversification scheme.
A target has been set to grow pulses and oilseed crops on at least one lakh acres across the state.
Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sumita Misra said the central government has increased the MSP for pulses and oilseeds. She said that under this scheme, pulses, including moong, arhar and urad and oilseed crops, including castor, groundnut and sesame, can be cultivated.
Financial assistance of ₹4,000 per acre will also be provided to the farmers under the scheme. For this, farmers will have to first register on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal and the amount will be transferred to their bank accounts after verification. Information about new varieties of crops and modern technology is being provided to the farmers, she added.
-
Dadar station watching point to prevent anti-social elements
In order to prevent overcrowding at railway platforms, foot over bridges, and to keep a watchful eye on crimes like pickpocketing and phone snatching, the Central Railway has introduced a pilot project called 'watchtower' or 'watching point' at the Dadar railway station, one of the busiest in the city. The watchtower concept has been introduced to the city's suburban railway station, keeping the monsoon in mind to have a better view of the railway platforms.
-
Haryana chief secy directs DCs to complete all flood control works before June 30
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that cleaning of drains, bottlenecking of culverts, pipes on drains and other flood control works are completed within their jurisdictions before June 30. They have been asked to submit report in this regard. He directed the officers to monitor the progress of all flood-related works and projects and ensure that these are completed well before time.
-
One more held in Prayagraj for violence after Friday prayers
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one more person from Prayagraj in connection with the violent protests that erupted after Friday prayers on June 3 and June 10 in many districts of the state over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. With this, the total of those arrested in this connection has risen to 424.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Mumbai’s Latest Suburb?
Over the years it's come to be referred to as Mumbai's 'Hamptons', an allusion to America's Long Island beach resort, where tony New Yorkers spent their summers. But Alibag, lying 120 km south of Mumbai has a rich history of its own, dating back to the swashbuckling admiral of the Maratha Navy among others, Kanhoji Angrey; including a thriving community of Bene Israel Jews and a local populace of fisher folk and farmers.
-
No BJP role in Maharashtra political crisis, claims Chandrakant Patil
Amid the banner of revolt raised by Eknath Shinde within Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra state unit chief Chandrakant Patil denied that his party has anything to do with the ongoing political crisis in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics