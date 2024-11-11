Haryana: Wheat sowing delayed amid DAP shortage, rue farmers

As the wheat sowing season in Haryana has progressed, farmers across the state are grappling with the shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), a fertiliser needed during the sowing of wheat and mustard. Farmers in a queue to receive di-ammonium phosphate in Charkhi Dadri a few days ago. (HT photo)

Even sowing of mustard crop in central and southern Haryana districts has been delayed due to the DAP shortage, which has become a political issue as the opposition Congress has slammed the BJP government, claiming the latter has been “ignoring” the farmers.

Seven districts, including Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Fatehabad, have reportedly exhausted their DAP stock.

Ankit Sheoran, a farmer from Gopi village in Charkhi Dadri district, said there is no stock of DAP in the district for the past three days, forcing several farmers to delay sowing mustard crop.

“Wheat sowing has progressed in the last 10 days. Officials at the primary agriculture cooperative society in Badhra gave me only two DAP bags on November 5. I have to sow wheat on seven acres and these bags are not sufficient. Officials are seeking Aadhar card to give only two bags per person. If they follow such rules, we won’t be able to sow crops in time,” he added.

As per agriculture officials, wheat sowing started on November 1 and would end by 25th. Ramandeep Singh, a young farmer from Kirtan village in Hisar, said he could not sow mustard due to shortage of DAP and now planning to opt for wheat. “I have been waiting to get DAP for the past one month. In the market, many fertiliser dealers are fleecing farmers by charging ₹1,950 per bag (45 kg) of DAP whereas the government rate is ₹1,350. The government has failed to take action against such shopkeepers,” he added.

Navdeep Singh, a farmer from Chautala village in Sirsa, said the government should ensure that the DAP should be sent first to government cooperative societies instead of private shops and make arrangements to provide the same to every farmer. “Rich farmers, who are influential, are taking advantage of taking the fertiliser first. They can pay even more than the government rate. The DAP should be distributed village-wise,” he added.

On November 8, a 35-year-old farmer ended his life, reportedly after failing to get DAP in Jind. The farmer, who owned two-acre land, hailed from Bhikhewala village in Jind. His wife had said he had been visiting Uklana in Hisar for the past several days to get DAP but to no avail.

An agriculture official from Hisar, who wished not to be named, admitted that there is a shortage of DAP. He said a train carrying the fertiliser is likely to reach the district by Sunday night.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Saturday said that his government is committed to ensuring a continuous supply of DAP in the state and he claimed that there is no shortage of fertiliser.

“A stock of 23,118 metric tonnes of DAP is available in various districts. Within the next two to three days, 9,172 metric tonnes more DAP will be placed in the districts,” he added.