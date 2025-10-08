Haryana: Will not join hands with JJP: INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala

In a meeting of its national and state executive, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday set aside speculations about coming together of his party and its offshoot outfit – the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and politically reuniting the Chautala clan. His comments came amid JJP chief and his elder brother Ajay Singh Chautala and uncle Ranjit Chautala advocating reuniting the family. INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

Addressing the workers’ during the meeting here, the former Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala said how he can accept a person (referring to his uncle Ranjit Chautala) as his leader who had stabbed in the back of former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal. The workers loudly endorsed Chautala’s statement.

“How can I join hands with those people (referring to his elder brother Ajay Chautala and his sons-Dushyant and Digvijay) who stabbed our leader OP Chautala in the back and kept the party away from forming the government in 2019. In 2018, every person was hopeful of INLD forming the next government but these people split the party. These people are talking about reuniting the family when they lost peoples’ trust,” he added.

The party workers told Abhay to continue his family ties with other members of Chautala clan but refrain from joining hands with them.

He said that he will tour the state and strengthen his party to form the next government in Haryana.

On being asked about his continuous attack on the present Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Abhay said that he attacked the entire Congress and accused them responsible for sending his father behind bars in the Junior Basic Teachers’ recruitment scam case.

“When BJP came to power in the country, many saffron party leaders told Chautala sahab to talk to Prime Minister Narender Modi Ji about the case but he refused to talk. Chautala sahab told them that he will complete the sentence and never bow down before anyone,” Abhay said.

In the INLD’s meeting, four resolutions, including waterlogging issue, delay in procurement of crops and crop compensation due to untimely rainfall and power law and order situation were passed.

Abhay said that farmers are being fleeced as their paddy crop is being purchased at ₹600 less per quintal than the minimum support price of ₹2,389 per quintal. He said that if the government fails to address these issues, the INLD will launch a fresh agitation against the state government.