Haryana: Youth take anti-drug oath at Khattar’s event

Sports promote the message of unity and motivate to move forward, Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar said while inaugurating a three-day “MP Sports Competition” in Panipat on Monday. Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar meets players during a sports event in Panipat on Monday. (HT photo)

During the event that also marked the minister’s 71st birthday at the Shivaji Stadium, the players were administered oath to stay away from drugs. Addressing the gathering, Khattar said the Prime Minister has a long-term vision that the youth of the country should be healthy and they should participate in sports with zeal and enthusiasm, win medals and bring glory to the country.

Panipat City MLA Pramod Vij, Samalkha MLA Manmohan Bhadana, former MP Sanjay Bhatia and mayor Komal Saini among others were present.

The BJP’s state unit organised various social activities in different parts of the state to mark Khattar’s birthday. Haryana child welfare development department’s vice president Suman Saini chaired a blood donation camp in Ladwa town of Kurukshetra, assembly constituency of her husband CM Nayab Saini.

A hawan yagya and a blood donation camp were organized in Karnal under the leadership of local MLA Jagmohan Anand and mayor Renu Bala Gupta. Blood donation camps were also held in Nilokheri, Ambala City, Jagadhari, Thanesar and other constituencies of the region.