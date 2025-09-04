Haryana:Fake voters registered in Karnal, alleges ex-CM Hooda

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday accused the BJP of “going to any extent to win elections,” alleging that fake voters had been registered in the state with the collusion of government officials and the Election Commission. He disclosed that two fake voters were allegedly registered at the address of former Congress MLA from Karnal Sumita Singh. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda in Karnal on Wednesday. (HT)

Addressing a press conference after inaugurating the district Congress committee office in Karnal, Hooda said the issue of “vote chori” was not limited to Karnataka or Maharashtra, but widespread in Haryana as well.

Sumita Singh said that she discovered that two men — Sanjay Kumar and Suraj Kumar — were registered at the address of her residence in Nyaypuri colony without her knowledge. “She is not aware of the two voters registered at her residence. We are checking such cases across Haryana. This ‘vote chori’ is widespread and done at a large scale by the government in collusion with the Election Commission,” Hooda said.

Sumita Singh, who contested the 2024 assembly elections but lost to BJP’s Jagmohan Anand by over 33,000 votes, showed voter list entries on her phone. “Two other voters, Raj Kumar Paswan and Sahil, are registered with no house number, just ‘Nyaypuri’. Residents are unaware of them. This is strange. At my house number 22, where my husband Jagdeep Singh is a registered voter, these two names were also added. I will check all such entries and file a complaint,” she told HT.

Hooda alleged this was not an isolated case. “The same thing happened at a village in Israna of Panipat too. You saw what happened during Chandigarh mayor elections a few years back. The EC is also not sharing soft copies of voter lists with photos. Our leader from Gharounda, Virender Rathore, tried to get the lists but failed. The EC refused to share, and it’s not even available on the website,” the Rohtak MP said.

Hooda said that the Congress would soon come out with more evidence of what he called the “vote chori scam” in Haryana.

He further alleged that the BJP government committed a “BPL card for vote scam” before the 2024 elections and promised pensions of ₹2,100 for women, only to impose conditions later.

No drain or canal built in 11 years in state: Hooda

Hooda also slammed the BJP government over the problem of waterlogging, saying not a single new drain or canal had been built in 11 years. “Lakhs of farmers and citizens face difficulties every monsoon. Thousands of acres have been submerged this year, damaging two crops simultaneously. The government should conduct a special girdawari and announce at least ₹50,000 per acre compensation,” he said, adding that the government’s compensation portals “open and shut arbitrarily,” leaving farmers helpless.