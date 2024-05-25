Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of cardiac arrest

Rakesh Daultabad, an independent MLA from Haryana’s Badshahpur assembly, died of a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Gurugram on Saturday morning. He was 44. Rakesh Daultabad, an independent MLA from Gurugram’s Badshahpur assembly, died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

He is survived by his wife and two sons, aged 21 and 17.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini extended condolences to the family.

A first-time MLA, Daultabad was supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the House. In the 2019 assembly elections, he had defeated BJP’s Manish Yadav by a margin of 10,157 votes.

With Daultabad’s demise, the effective strength of the 90-member Haryana assembly has been reduced to 87. Two seats had earlier fallen vacant after former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had resigned from the Karnal assembly to make way for Nayab Singh Saini, and Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala from Rania resigned from the assembly membership after joining the BJP.

As per the current strength of the House, the majority mark is 44.

The BJP, which has 40 MLAs and the support two others -- Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat of Prithla and Gopal Kanda of Haryana Lokhit Party, stands two short of the magic number. The Congress has 30 MLAs, the Jannayak Janta Party has 10 and the Indian National Lok Dal has one. Apart from that there are four other Independents not supporting the BJP.