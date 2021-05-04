Haryana’s Faridabad to have doctor-on-call service for Covid patients

Haryana’s Faridabad district will have a doctor-on-call service within two days, said additional chief secretary (revenue and disaster management) Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday during a review meeting of the status and arrangements of Covid with Faridabad administration.

The ACS asked the district administration to ensure enhanced testing and report submission within a day of testing, setting up of a call centre, providing kits of all essential medicines including oximeter, constantly monitoring oxygen supply, and curbing black marketing of oxygen and essential medicines.

Kaushal said action will be taken against those who impede oxygen supply or supply of medicines or indulge in black marketing.

He asked the police to ensure implementation of lockdown and take action against violators.

He said the rate list for treatment should be affixed outside private hospitals. Each hospital should take the same fees from patients as prescribed. For this, the health department should keep constant watch and issue instructions to private hospitals, he said.

He laid emphasis on maximum testing and said those who have symptoms of Covid-19 should get tested immediately and timely test reports should be made available to prevent spread of the virus.

Municipal commissioner Garima Mittal has been appointed to carry out the doctor-on-call work and the service will be started for residents of Faridabad within two days so that they can be given consultation via telephone.

He instructed health department officials to provide kits of all essential medicines, including oximeters to people in home isolation. The ACS asked doctors to follow up with every patient on time.