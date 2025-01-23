Haryana’s ‘nayaab’ bucket challenge to fight drug abuse

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday announced that an innovative initiative, the Nasha Mukt Jeevan Bucket Challenge, would be launched next week to rally citizens in the fight against drug abuse. Haryana faces a growing drug problem worsened by its location along trafficking routes. Urban centres, such as Gurugram and Faridabad, are grappling with synthetic drug use, while rural areas are vulnerable to traditional poppy husk and opium. (Representational photo)

Through the challenge, the bureau, which functions as the state’s anti-narcotics task force, seeks to raise awareness, inspire collective action, and foster a shared commitment to a drug-free Haryana. The challenge encourages participants to publicly pledge to lead a drug-free life by engaging in meaningful activities and encouraging others to do the same.

“The Nasha Mukt Jeevan Bucket Challenge reflects our collective determination to combat the growing drug abuse,” said OP Singh, DGP and head of HSNCB. “This campaign goes beyond creating awareness as it is about driving a change. Every participant becomes an ambassador for a life that is ‘nayaab’ — precious, rare, and extraordinary without drugs,” he said.

Highlighting the campaign’s participatory nature, Singh said through simple acts, amplified by social media, the aim is to trigger a state-wide movement, particularly among youngsters, to reject harmful habits and embrace lives filled with purpose and positivity.

“Together, we can make Haryana a nasha-mukt state,” the police officer said.

According to him, this campaign is important as Haryana faces a growing drug problem, which has been worsened by its location along key trafficking routes.

The HSNCB DGP said that urban centres, such as Gurugram and Faridabad, are grappling with synthetic drug use, while rural areas remain vulnerable to traditional substances like poppy husk and opium.

The challenge seeks to directly involve citizens in combating this menace, leveraging the power of social media to amplify its message and inspire collective action. “It is more than a campaign. It’s a movement to reclaim lives, protect communities, and foster a drug-free future for Haryana. The bucket challenge complements HSNCB’s broader strategy of enforcement, rehabilitation, and community outreach. Together, let’s take the challenge and make a difference,” he said.

How the challenge will work

*Fill a bucket with dirty water: Symbolising the harmful effects of drug abuse.

*Write an anti-drug message: Participants will inscribe ‘Nasha Mukt Jeevan, Nayaab Jeevan’ on a paper to represent the value of a drug-free life.

*Dispose of the dirty water: Pouring the water out symbolises rejecting drug use and embracing a healthier future.

* Record and share: Participants record the activity and post the video online with hashtags #NashaMuktJeevan and #NayaabJeevan.

*Nominate others: Challenge three people to participate within 24 hours, creating a ripple effect of awareness and action.

How to report drug activities

Helpline 1933: A confidential, dedicated reporting line.

MANAS portal: An online platform for lodging complaints.