Haryana’s Rohtak govt school head held for sexually harassing Class 12 girl

A government school principal in Kalanaur, Rohtak was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 12 girl student during an NSS camp. The case is the fifth such incident since July last year, raising concerns over student safety and institutional accountability. Fifth such incident reported in Haryana since July raising concerns about students’ safety in schools

The recurring nature of such cases has triggered questions about safeguards in schools, particularly when those accused are individuals responsible for students’ welfare and supervision.

According to the FIR, the 19-year-old student stated that she attended an NSS camp at her school on January 6 and was sitting with a female teacher when the principal asked her to bring a notebook from his office.

“Principal sir came there and he told me to bring a notebook from his office. I went to his office and he chased me in the corridor where he touched me inappropriately. He threatened to rusticate me from the school if the incident was revealed to anyone. Due to fear of rustication, I remained silent and today I revealed the incident to my parents,” the student said in her complaint to the police on Tuesday evening.

Following the complaint, the police arrested the accused, identified as Devender Kataria.

Kalanaur police station house officer Satpal Singh said the principal has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. “We have recovered a video in which the principal can be seen harassing the girl student. The accused has been booked under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against women with intent to outrage modesty) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” he said.

Rohtak Child Welfare Committee chairperson Satish Sharma said that most of the schools have an internal complaints committee and the district child welfare committee regularly visits schools to know their grievances. “The fact that so many cases are surfacing in the state is a matter of concern and we take these incidents very seriously,” he said.

“Many offenders threaten the victims and parents and schools need to provide a safe space to the children to be able to report the incidents. Role of parents is important and they should take feedback from their children on a daily basis,” he added.

The incident adds to growing concerns over the safety of students in educational institutions and highlights the need for stronger preventive mechanisms and oversight within schools.