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Haryana’s white gold loses lustre as cotton farmers shift to paddy

Pest attacks, collapsing Bt-resistance drive 47% decline in cotton acreage, dealing blow to groundwater conservation efforts.

Published on: May 15, 2026 09:57 pm IST
By Neeraj Mohan, Rohtak
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Repeated pest attacks, collapsing yields, rising cultivation costs, and recurring crop failures have pushed Haryana’s cotton farming into crisis. Farmers across the state’s traditional cotton belt are forced to abandon the once-profitable white gold cultivation and shift to water-guzzling paddy for assured returns.

According to farmers and researchers, cotton cultivation is rapidly turning unviable, with the trend most visible in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, and Jhajjar districts. (HT File)

According to farmers and researchers, cotton cultivation is rapidly turning unviable, with the trend most visible in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, and Jhajjar districts.

The development is considered a jolt to the Haryana government’s efforts to save groundwater under the Mera Pani Meri Virasat scheme. In districts like Sirsa and Hisar, where cotton previously acted as a buffer for the water table, the transition to paddy—which requires significantly higher irrigation—threatens to accelerate the depletion of local aquifers and worsen the state’s environmental footprint.

While cotton fades, the area under paddy reached 18.37 lakh hectares in 2024-25, up from 15.33 lakh hectares in 2021-22. Haryana’s economic survey 2025-26 reports rice production has climbed to 71.37 lakh MT.

Ram Partap Sihag, joint director, cotton, cited multiple factors for the shift: “Besides pest attack, increased labour cost and unfavourable weather conditions are big reasons. Efforts are being made to improve the seed quality.”

Research lag, economic fallout

The department of agricultural economics at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) estimated that cotton farmers suffered a net loss of 15,143 an acre during the last Kharif season. While researchers are working on new pink bollworm-resistant GM seeds, Karmal Singh, the head of the cotton section at CCSHAU, warned that developing such varieties typically takes four to five years.

Despite the current gloom, state officials remain optimistic about technology and improved seed quality.

Haryana’s white gold loses lustre as cotton farmers shift to paddy

State agriculture director Rajnarayan Kaushik said the fresh financial assistance of 2,000/acre for cotton and 4,000/acre for indigenous varieties, announced by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, alongside the 8,000 fixed under Mera Pani Meri Virasat will eventually get farmers back to cotton.

Officials are also hopeful that the 557/quintal hike in the MSP—fixing it at 8,667 for long staple—will be an incentive.

However, for now, the transition toward paddy and even bajra in rain-fed areas continues unabated, complicating Haryana’s long-term water sustainability goals.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana’s white gold loses lustre as cotton farmers shift to paddy
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana’s white gold loses lustre as cotton farmers shift to paddy
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