Have a feeling Punjab govt playing game with us, says Col Bath’s wife in assault case

The wife of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath on Tuesday said she has a feeling that the Punjab government was playing a game with them in the “assault” case even after the chief minister’s assurance. Jasvinder Kaur Bath, wife of Col Pushpinder Bath (HT File)

Bath accused 12 Punjab Police personnel of assaulting him and his son over a parking dispute on the intervening night of March 13-14 in Patiala. Recently, he filed a plea in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking transfer of the probe to the CBI or another independent agency.

Bath’s family has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter, arrest of the accused policemen and the transfer of the Patiala SSP.

On Monday, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had assured them that justice would be delivered in the case of “assault” on the Army officer. This was stated by Colonel Bath’s wife Jasvinder Kaur after she met Mann here.

Kaur also said the chief minister will be holding a meeting with officials in this regard.

The chief minister had recently given the family time to meet him on Monday in connection with the incident.

“When CM Mann gave an assurance yesterday, I felt hopeful. Mann sahab placed his hand on my head and said ‘daughter, you will get justice’. During the meeting, he had said one of his OSDs will reach out to us with an update yesterday,” she said.

Kaur quoted the chief minister as saying she was not only the country’s daughter but also like his daughter.

She further said, “The way the police did not initially register an FIR and did not do what they ought to have done in the case, they kind of played a game with us. Now again, I have this feeling that the government is also playing a game with us,” she alleged.

“Mann sahab, you had said we will get justice. Today, the country’s daughters and Punjab’s daughters are waiting for this justice. No one contacted from your office after my meeting with you yesterday,” she said.

Earlier, after her meeting with Mann, Kaur had told reporters, “I thank the chief minister for promising to take appropriate action in the matter... I salute him. He said justice will be delivered in the case. He said he will be holding meeting with officials”.