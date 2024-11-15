Have identified leaders who worked against party during polls: BJP Haryana chief Mohan Lal Badoli

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mohan Lal Badoli on Thursday said the party has identified workers and leaders who worked against them in the recently concluded assembly elections, and a list of their names will be sent to the central leadership. Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mohan Lal Badoli on Thursday said the party has identified workers and leaders who worked against them in the recently concluded assembly elections, and a list of their names will be sent to the central leadership. (HT File)

Interacting with the media after meeting party workers here, Badoli said that those who left the BJP during the elections won’t be allowed to rejoin.

“In today’s meeting, I told party workers to add 250 new members in each booth in Rohtak so as to reach the target of 50 lakh new members statewide,” he said, adding that the BJP was able to come back to power for the third consecutive term in the state due to the workers’ hard work.

He added that the party has already started preparing for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. “The next big challenge before us is to win the civic body polls in the state,” he said.

Badoli also hit out at the Congress, saying the party is unable to accept their defeat and thus is diverting attention to DAP shortage and other issues. “The Congress in Haryana is confined to one family and other leaders are ignored. The Congress will be wiped out from Haryana as well as other states,” he added.