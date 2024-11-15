Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Have identified leaders who worked against party during polls: BJP Haryana chief Mohan Lal Badoli

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 15, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mohan Lal Badoli said that those who left the BJP during the elections won’t be allowed to rejoin.

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mohan Lal Badoli on Thursday said the party has identified workers and leaders who worked against them in the recently concluded assembly elections, and a list of their names will be sent to the central leadership.

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mohan Lal Badoli on Thursday said the party has identified workers and leaders who worked against them in the recently concluded assembly elections, and a list of their names will be sent to the central leadership. (HT File)
Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mohan Lal Badoli on Thursday said the party has identified workers and leaders who worked against them in the recently concluded assembly elections, and a list of their names will be sent to the central leadership. (HT File)

Interacting with the media after meeting party workers here, Badoli said that those who left the BJP during the elections won’t be allowed to rejoin.

“In today’s meeting, I told party workers to add 250 new members in each booth in Rohtak so as to reach the target of 50 lakh new members statewide,” he said, adding that the BJP was able to come back to power for the third consecutive term in the state due to the workers’ hard work.

He added that the party has already started preparing for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. “The next big challenge before us is to win the civic body polls in the state,” he said.

Badoli also hit out at the Congress, saying the party is unable to accept their defeat and thus is diverting attention to DAP shortage and other issues. “The Congress in Haryana is confined to one family and other leaders are ignored. The Congress will be wiped out from Haryana as well as other states,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //