Hawala racket: Court sends former Congress minister, aide to 5-day police remand
A fast-track court on Monday sent former Congress minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, and his close aide Mohammad Shareef Shah to five-day police remand in connection with a hawala racket.
The presiding officer of the fast-track court, Khalil Choudhary (having charge of special judge NIA) granted five days’ police remand of former minister Jatinder Singh and his accomplice Mohammad Shareef Shah, said officials.
The court passed the order following an application filed on Monday by sub-divisional police officer of Gandhi Nagar police station Dy SP Sachit Sharma.
In the application, police had sought the remand of Mohammad Shareef Shah of Kokernag in Anantnag and Jatinder Singh of ward number 1 in Kathua town for a period of 10 days.
The police had produced a CD file before the court to seek 10 days’ police remand.
Shah and former minister Babu Singh were booked under FIR number 73/2022 for the commission of an offence under Section 17/18 of the Unlawful Activities Act at Gandhi Nagar police station.
The police on Saturday had nabbed the fugitive former minister from Keerian Gandial village in Kathua district.
The former Congress minister was absconding since March 31 after police recovered nearly ₹7 lakh of hawala money and arrested a Kashmiri man, “who was given the task by the former minister”.
“With the arrest of Babu Singh, we will be able to establish the entire network of hawala money, which had been sent to Jammu to fund and fuel terrorism in the region,” said a senior police officer.
On March 31on the basis of a specific input that some unknown persons were going to receive hawala money at Jammu, several checking points were established in the Jammu city.
On suspicion, police party arrested a man identified as Mohammad Shareef Shah, 64, of Anantnag district, from Gandhi Nagar area. The police recovered ₹6,90,000 from Shah’s possession.
On questioning, he disclosed that he was tasked by Jatinder Singh to collect money from Omer at Srinagar. Shareef had disclosed the names of his local and foreign associates as Javed and Khatib, residents of PoK and Farooq Khan of Toronto in Canada.
Following the arrest of Shareef, three other men identified as Sardar Gurdev Singh of Jammu, Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and Mohammad Sharief Sartaj of Jammu were also detained for questioning regarding the hawala transaction.
Jatinder Singh had initially launched the International Democratic Party and then contested and won the 2002 assembly elections from Kathua.
Subsequently, he was inducted as power minister in the Congress-PDP coalition government.
Amarnath yatra: Registration begins at 446 bank branches across country
After a hiatus of two years, the much-awaited registration for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage began Monday for both routes of Baltal and Chandanwari through 446 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Yes Bank, PNB Bank, and 100 branches of the SBI across the country. Devotees eager to undertake pilgrimage after two years At PNB's Rehari branch here, devotees turned up in good numbers to submit their forms and get registered for the pilgrimage.
Uber hikes Delhi-NCR fares by 12% over rise in fuel prices
Ride hailing service Uber on Monday hiked fares by 12% in Delhi-NCR, citing rising fuel prices and protests by driver partners. The fare hike in Delhi-NCR came barely 10 days after the ride hailing company increased cab fares by 15% in Mumbai citing the same reasons. On April 8, cab drivers protested at Central Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding reduction in CNG, petrol and diesel prices, which have gone up consistently.
Northern Command chief reviews security scenario along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
On the second day of Lt Gen Upendra's three-day visit to Kashmir, the Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday laid special emphasis on ensuring and maintaining the sanctity of the ceasefire in vogue but at the same time not putting the guard down against any sinister designs of the enemy. Lt Gen Upendra on Monday visited forward locations and reviewed security scenario along the Line of Control (LoC).
Dry spell triggers forest fires in Kashmir
The continuous dry spell has given rise to forest fires across Kashmir, though a majority of the fires were brought under control within hours by the staff members and local villagers. Alone in the Bandipore district, five to six forest fires were reported due to the dry spell. In north Kashmir's Baramulla and Kupwara, similar forest fires were reported by the officials in Uri and Tanghdar areas.
Assaulted in February, man shoots 51-yr-old in revenge attack; 1 arrested
A 51-year-old man was chased, assaulted, and shot dead from close range by a group of nine people in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Sunday evening, police said, adding that the murder was committed allegedly to avenge the assault on one of the attackers by the man's relatives 41 days ago. Sunday's assault and murder took place in public, in a crowded lane, and was captured by CCTV cameras installed near the scene.
