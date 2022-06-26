HC allows Jalandhar man to go abroad; says pendency of an FIR no ground to deny him permission
The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed a Jalandhar man, an accused in a criminal case, to go abroad, observing that pendency of an FIR would not mean that the petitioner would not return back.
The petitioner, Kanwalpreet Singh Kalra, had approached the high court after he was denied permission to fly to Canada to attend the convocation ceremony of his daughter by a Jalandhar court. The trial court had refused to hand over the passport to him, which was lying with it.
“The day a child is born, the parents have a desire that he/she attains highest possible education. In Indian society, especially when a girl attains pinnacle of education, it brings joy not only to the parents but also makes the entire country proud. Thus, if her parents attend that function/convocation, it is likely to motivate the child for her further education. Simply because a case is pending, would not mean that a person (petitioner) would not return back to India or cannot be brought back to India,” the bench of justice Anoop Chitkara observed.
Kalra, an accused in 2018 FIR in an attempt to murder case in Jalandhar, in his plea had challenged the Jalandhar court’s order and submitted details of requisite permission the daughter had sought from Canadian authorities.
His daughter had completed a post-graduation diploma in cyber security and computer forensics at Lambton College at Queens College of Business Technology and Public Safety. The girl is in Canada since 2019 and Kalra and his wife had to attend convocation ceremony of their daughter on July 29, as per the plea.
The court allowed him to travel and directed the trial court to return his passport. However, it has imposed some conditions as per which he would have to procure a smart phone and inform its IMEI number and other details to the SHO concerned.
He would have to keep GPS system activated, all the time and as and when investigating officer asks to share the location, he will have to share the same. He has also been restrained from clearing the location history, WhatsApp chats, calls nor format the phone without permission of the concerned SHO. Upon return, he has been asked to deposit the passport back within 15 days.
-
Congress regime spent recklessly, left behind ₹24,351 crore unpaid liability: Mann govt’s white paper
Two days ahead of its first budget, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, while painting a grim picture of the state finances, on Saturday tore into the previous Congress government for “reckless spending” and saddling it with “unpaid liability” of ₹24,351 crore besides a colossal debt. Another ₹7,117.86 crore is unpaid power subsidy claimed by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for supply to agriculture, domestic and industry consumers last year.
-
2 cops booked for helping gangster Duneke obtain passport on forged documents
Moga Amid investigation by the anti-Gangster task force into the gangsters operating from abroad, the district police on Saturday booked two cops for allegedly helping gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke to obtain a passport by tampering police verification process using forged documents. The case was registered against assistant sub-inspector Prabhdyal Singh and head constable Gurwinder Singh, who were found guilty of helping Duneke.
-
EcoSikh to plant 450 mini forests in Amritsar
To tackle environmental degradation in Amritsar, US-based environmental organisation EcoSikh will plant 450 Guru Nanak Sacred forests comprising 550 trees each in the next five years in the city. The charitable organisation fighting climate crisis will launch the five-year campaign on Monday, the 445th foundation day of its Amritsar chapter. The campaign- Eco Amritsar 450- will culminate on the 450th anniversary of its founding in 2027.
-
Love story gone wrong: Missing MP woman arrested trying to cross border to marry Pakistani man
A 23-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh, who had been missing for over 10 days, was arrested when Fiza tried to cross over to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border to meet a man in the neighbouring country she claimed to be in love with and wanted to marry, police said on Saturday.
-
Nagpur jail sees resurgence of Covid cases, 9 inmates test positive
Panic gripped the Nagpur Central Jail on Saturday as nine of its inmates tested positive for coronavirus within 24 hours, an indication of re-emergence of the virus in the prison. Nagpur circle, deputy inspector general of prison, Swati Sathe, informed that following this development, all precautionary measures, including following a strict Covid-19 protocol have been initiated in the central jail. Sathe shared, that the prisoners have mild symptoms and are quarantined in the jail premises.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics