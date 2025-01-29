HC asks Punjab if Rajindra Hospital has power backup

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Punjab government to apprise the court whether Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, is equipped with a power supply backup. The Punjab and Haryana HC gave the directions during hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting an alleged incident of power tripping at the hospital during a cancer patient’s surgery on January 24. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The directions were given during hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting an alleged incident of power tripping at the hospital during a cancer patient’s surgery on January 24.

In the widely shared video, a doctor was purportedly seen expressing concerns about the frequent tripping and patient safety.

The HC bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sumeet Goel acted on a plea filed by advocate Sunaina, petitioner in person, demanding strict measures to ensure that all government and semi-government hospitals in Punjab have reliable power supply, especially for critical areas such as emergency operation theatres. The petitioner had also requested disciplinary action against the authorities concerned for failing to maintain the required standards at the hospital.

“The learned state counsel is directed to seek instructions from the relevant department or functionary of the state of Punjab as to whether any backup for electric supply is available at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala,” the court said while deferring the matter to February 6.