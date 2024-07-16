 HC asks Punjab to clear arrears of IGP Umranangal by Aug 8 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
HC asks Punjab to clear arrears of IGP Umranangal by Aug 8

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 17, 2024 05:14 AM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the Punjab government to clear arrears of inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal.

Chandigarh

Inspector General of Police, Patiala range Paramraj Singh Umrannangal,
While hearing a contempt plea filed by him, the bench of justice Rajbir Sehrawat said that since the respondents have not complied with the order so far, therefore, prima facie “they are in contempt”.

Umranangal had approached high court on March 21 this year alleging contempt of court by the Punjab government for not allowing him to join duties as directed by high court in February. He was allowed to resume work on July 12.

During the resumed hearing on Monday, his counsel told the court that though he has been reinstated, and despite the suspension order having been quashed by the high court and order upheld by the Supreme Court, the respondents have not paid the salary for the period of suspension so far. Therefore, there is not a complete compliance of the February order, he said.

When the bench asked state’s counsel about this, initially he sought time to take instructions but subsequently informed the bench that the process has already been initiated for the payment of arrears and sought for an adjournment.

The court observed “..there is nothing left to be clarified by the respondents qua which learned counsel for the respondents would seek any further time for getting instructions. It has to be plain and simple compliance of the order in its letter and spirit, restoring all benefits to the petitioner of which he was deprived on account of suspension.”

Deferring the hearing for August 8, the court made it clear that in case the order is not complied with by the next date of hearing, the officers concerned would remain personally present before the court, “to receive further orders in the contempt proceedings”.

On February 2, the high court had quashed three suspension orders of Umranangal, including two orders related to the police firing cases of 2015 reported in the aftermath of the sacrilege incidents.

The suspension orders were issued on February 26, 2019, November 20, 2020, and March 22, 2021. The third order was related to an STF (Mohali) FIR in connection with an NDPS case registered on November 6, 2020.

In March, when his joining orders were not issued, he had filed a contempt petition. However, the government had approached the apex court against the high court order but the Supreme Court refused to stay the order in May.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HC asks Punjab to clear arrears of IGP Umranangal by Aug 8
