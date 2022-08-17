HC bench recuses from hearing Punjab drug menace case

A Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench on Wednesday recused from hearing a 2013 suo motu plea into drugs menace in Punjab.

The HC bench of justice AG Masih and justice Alok Jain referred the matter to the chief justice for listing it before some other bench in which Justice Jain is not a member. Justice Jain was appointed as additional judge on Tuesday. The order does not give out reasons for the recusal.

In this plea, the court is monitoring proceedings on Punjab’s drugs menace since 2013 and steps being taken by Haryana and Chandigarh to fight the menace in their respective areas. The court on Wednesday was to be apprised by Punjab on the status of extradition of “drug lords” sitting abroad. On the last date of hearing in July, the Centre had told court that some additional information has been sought by Canadian authorities in cases of seven accused persons.