HC clears decks for appointment of 1,035 TGTs in Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has cleared decks for appointment of 1,035 TGTs in the state. The recruitment process for the same started in 2015.
Written test was conducted in 2016 and interviews were held by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission between 2016 and 2020. However, in February 2021, the state government decided to withdraw the advertisement and decided to initiate fresh process for the same, which was challenged by some candidates.
As per senior advocate Chetan Mittal, who appeared for the petitioners, the dispute whether candidates having elective English as subject should be eligible for the post or the candidates possessing English as a compulsory subject, was pending in high court.
The issue was decided by the single judge bench and appeals against the same were pending before the division bench, when the government decided to scrap the recruitment process. It was this decision a section of candidates had challenged in February 22, 2021 arguing that the decision was totally illegal as matter was pending before high court.
It was argued that selection process was fair, and now state can’t revert back and withdraw at a much advanced juncture when the interviews have already been conducted by the HSSC.
The division bench of justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhwalia and justice Vikas Suri, allowing the pleas observed that merely on account of pending litigation, the state cannot wriggle out of the invitation given to the candidates once it is at an advanced stage.
“The action as such on account of the fact that litigation had ensued and which was not even decided as such but defended by the state before the learned single judge cannot be a ground for withdrawal of the said advertisement,” the bench said, adding that it is in the interest of the state as such to ensure that the vacancies are filled up at the earliest. The court has now directed that the process initiated in July 2015 be completed and vacancies be filled up.
“It is to be noticed that this court is faced with a barrage of the service litigation right from the point of time an amendment is made in the service rules till advertisement is issued for filling up posts and the selection process is finalised. If the state is to sit as a silent spectator and withdraw the advertisements as such without having opted to challenge the order in accordance with law, its action can be termed as highly arbitrary. It would lead to unfettered litigation resulting in scuttling the recruitment process and leaving many candidates high and dry as the fresh advertisement after a period of five or seven years would entail many of them have become ineligible to apply,” the bench added.
Ludhiana: Food delivery executive suffers gunshot wound as man fires at grocer
A food delivery executive suffered a gunshot injury after a man fired at a grocer near Bhagwan Nagar late on Thursday night. The victim, identified as Suresh Kumar of Noorwala Road, has been admitted to hospital where his condition is said to be serious. A resident of Bhagwan Nagar, Jagjit Singh, who runs a grocery store stated that he had got into an argument with Deepak a few days ago and he had threatened to kill him. After that, Deepak fled from the spot.
Mohali blast mastermind Landa is prolific criminal
A resident of Harike Pattan village in Tarn Taran district, Landa, is a close aide of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and had joined hands with a pro-Khalaistan terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International. The 'A-category' gangster's name resurfaced in May 2021 in the high-profile Patti double murder case. Malkiat Singh, alias Laddu (former vice-president of a Patti truck union) had 'confessed' to the police that notorious alias Preet Sekhon, gangster Daya Singh, had executed the killings at the behest of Landa.
Arrested Khalistani terrorists were paid ₹36 lakh, heroin worth ₹14 lakh to deliver consignments
Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists Harvinder Singh Rinda had paid ₹36 lakh cash and heroin worth ₹14 lakh for delivery of consignments to four Punjab-based counterparts, revealed the investigators. While Rinda had sent 14 packets of heroin with the consignments and they had sold these 14 packets to drug dealers for which they get ₹1 lakh for each packet, revealed two people associated with the interrogation to the arrested terrorists.
Ludhiana: Two men on bike fire at school’s gate in Ladian Khurd
Tension gripped Ladian Khurd village after two men on a motorcycle fired at least three shots at the gate of Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy on Friday afternoon on the same day that a student was allegedly assaulted by a group from the same school and their aides. Police said that a Class-11 student, Garv, had got into a spat with a group of students from the same school. However, their fellow students intervened and stopped them.
Punjab-origin CA jailed for 5.5 yrs in UK for fraud
London An Indian-origin chartered accountant has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years of imprisonment by a UK court after being convicted for exploiting a vulnerable victim out of money and assets worth 331,858 pounds ₹3.14 crore) . Sukhvinder Singh, 73, was sentenced on four counts of fraud and one count of money laundering at York Crown Court in north-east England on Thursday.
